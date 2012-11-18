TMS-2012-11-17 #67 New Media & News

TMS

I am join by Rob Greenlee and Mike Cioffi. Mike runs the digital side of for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Carolla’s podcasting efforts so we spend some time talking about that and the new media space.

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!

Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.