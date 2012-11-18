TMS-2012-11-17 #67 New Media & News

I am join by Rob Greenlee and Mike Cioffi. Mike runs the digital side of for Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Carolla’s podcasting efforts so we spend some time talking about that and the new media space.

