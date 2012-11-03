TMS-2012-11-03 #66 NYC Blackout

I am joined by Andy McCaskey of SDRNews.com and Jeffrey Powers of Geekazine.com we talk about Government intrusion to digital privacy and the NYC Blackout after the storm and data center recovery

