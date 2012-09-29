TMS-2012-09-29 #63 FeedBurner Debate

I am joined by Rob Greenlee and Cliff Ravenscraft from GSPN.TV we talk about the possible demise of FeedBurner and the debate surrounding the service along with a variety of other tech news from this past week. My team at RawVoice has also posted our overall thoughts on the FeedBurner debate.

