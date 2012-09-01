TMS-2012-09-01 #61 Tablets and More

I am joined by Jeffrey Powers- Geekazine and Rob Greenlee we talk about tablets and a variety of other tech news from this past week.Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transfered .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed