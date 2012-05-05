TMS-2012-05-05 – HD Mobile Broadcast Studio Review

I am joined by Rob Greenlee, Podcast Community Manager at Zune/Microsoft and Andy McCaskey from RVNN.tv. We talk about the HDMBS – HD Mobile Broadcast Studio and why it was designed the way it was and what options it brings to the table. I cover the complete build of the unit and interconnects and why it was built the way it was along with first case use at a local gig.
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed