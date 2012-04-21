TMS #51 NAB Wrap Up!

This week I am joined by Rob GreenLee of RobGreenlee.com and Jeffrey Powers of Geekazine.com we talk NAB, Disrupt and a whole lot of tech wrap up for the week. I also debut the new Ohana Sarus.
Sponsor: NAB Coverage by GoDaddy.com Save 25% of 4GH Hosting Regular or on Sale use Promo Code “NAB”
Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed