TMS #49 Podcasters & YouTubers Success Questions?

This week I am joined by Rob GreenLee of RobGreenlee.com and Chris Pirillo of Lockergnome.com on Saturday Morning Tech Show. We talk tech and try to decipher why there are great YouTubers / Podcasters yet very few of those two groups of content creators have been successful at both. Note this is a monster show but I think you will find this to be very enlightening.
