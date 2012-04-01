TMS #49 Podcasters & YouTubers Success Questions?

This week I am joined by Rob GreenLee of RobGreenlee.com and Chris Pirillo of Lockergnome.com on Saturday Morning Tech Show. We talk tech and try to decipher why there are great YouTubers / Podcasters yet very few of those two groups of content creators have been successful at both. Note this is a monster show but I think you will find this to be very enlightening.

Subscribe: Audio | Video | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Google+ Circle Me!

My Facebook Profile

Podcast Facebook Page

My YouTube Channel

Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!