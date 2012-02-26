TMS #46 Foxconn Sweat Shops and more!

This week I am joined by Rob GreenLee from Microsoft and Dr. Bill from DrBill.cc. In this episodes we cover the past weeks tech news stories of interest. We do an in depth look at a variety of topics including the sweat shops of Foxconn and the Pay for Review of their operation by Apple.
Sponsor:
: Get a Free Book and 14 day Free Trial at Audible! Visit AudiblePodcast.com/morningtech
Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed