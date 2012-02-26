TMS #46 Foxconn Sweat Shops and more!

This week I am joined by Rob GreenLee from Microsoft and Dr. Bill from DrBill.cc. In this episodes we cover the past weeks tech news stories of interest. We do an in depth look at a variety of topics including the sweat shops of Foxconn and the Pay for Review of their operation by Apple.

