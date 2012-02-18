TMS #45 National Innovation Alliance

Peter Kay from Your Computer Minute and Derek Gabriel join me to talk about the Hawaii Innovation Alliance and during the show Peter launched the National Innovation Alliance. If you have a tech business or are in the tech field you are going to want to watch this episode. I hope that you will consider becoming active in one of the two groups.

