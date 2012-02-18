TMS #45 National Innovation Alliance

TMS,

Peter Kay from Your Computer Minute and Derek Gabriel join me to talk about the Hawaii Innovation Alliance and during the show Peter launched the National Innovation Alliance. If you have a tech business or are in the tech field you are going to want to watch this episode. I hope that you will consider becoming active in one of the two groups.

Sponsor:
: Get a Free Book and 14 day Free Trial at Audible! Visit AudiblePodcast.com/morningtech

Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!

Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

3 thoughts on “TMS #45 National Innovation Alliance

  2. Peter is right, I am one of the people that started with $1000 and motivation and built a successful business. Its great that we had this freedom and its great that we can have the freedom to do whatever we want. But the truth is, like everything else, some bad people ruined it. This wide open market has allowed the criminals to creep in. Anyone with $1000 and motivation to rip someone off or commit crimes are very free to do this too. Not to mention the market is getting flooded and its ruining our credibility. I don’t think its corruption. I think in this case, we were left alone until some bad guys came in and brought negative exposure to our industry and that is why we are where we are. And unfortunately, I agree that some regulations are needed to protect us at this point. I am a techie, but I have also seen the damage from the other side of this and been directly involved in trying to fight it and the way things are now, is letting crimes go unpunished.

    I would be interested to hear how Peter feels about the openess of the market leading to the opening up of criminal business as well and how he proposes we combat that without regulations.

  3. Pingback: GNC-2012-02-20 #743 Nat Innovation Alliance - Geek News Central

Comments are closed.