Peter Kay from Your Computer Minute and Derek Gabriel join me to talk about the Hawaii Innovation Alliance and during the show Peter launched the National Innovation Alliance. If you have a tech business or are in the tech field you are going to want to watch this episode. I hope that you will consider becoming active in one of the two groups.
3 thoughts on “TMS #45 National Innovation Alliance”
Thanks Todd for having us on the show. Anyone who thinks that the SOPA/PIPA battle is over needs realize the war isn’t over. Check out this article from VentureBeat which reports that it’s still alive.
http://venturebeat.com/2012/02/18/internet-surveillance-bill/
Peter is right, I am one of the people that started with $1000 and motivation and built a successful business. Its great that we had this freedom and its great that we can have the freedom to do whatever we want. But the truth is, like everything else, some bad people ruined it. This wide open market has allowed the criminals to creep in. Anyone with $1000 and motivation to rip someone off or commit crimes are very free to do this too. Not to mention the market is getting flooded and its ruining our credibility. I don’t think its corruption. I think in this case, we were left alone until some bad guys came in and brought negative exposure to our industry and that is why we are where we are. And unfortunately, I agree that some regulations are needed to protect us at this point. I am a techie, but I have also seen the damage from the other side of this and been directly involved in trying to fight it and the way things are now, is letting crimes go unpunished.
I would be interested to hear how Peter feels about the openess of the market leading to the opening up of criminal business as well and how he proposes we combat that without regulations.
