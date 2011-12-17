TMS-2011-12-15 #41 Lets Talk CES

This was a real fun Morning Tech show.. We talk upcoming CES coverage, what it takes to cover the show and whole host of other tech topics.. If your bored about the CES talk skip ahead about 20 minutes.
Sponsor:
: Get a Free Book and 14 day Free Trial at Audible! Visit AudiblePodcast.com/morningtech
Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Download the Mobile Version Video Show File
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed