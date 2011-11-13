TMS-2011-11-12 #39 BlogWorld Review

Rob Greenlee of Zune and Jeffrey Powers of Geekazine.com and I talk about BlogWorld. Plus a little in show troubleshooting of Rob’s Audio which turned out to be a cable on my end.. When you live in a sea of cables it only takes one to make yout life miserable.
Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Download the Mobile Version Video Show File
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed