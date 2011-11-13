TMS-2011-11-12 #39 BlogWorld Review

Rob Greenlee of Zune and Jeffrey Powers of Geekazine.com and I talk about BlogWorld. Plus a little in show troubleshooting of Rob’s Audio which turned out to be a cable on my end.. When you live in a sea of cables it only takes one to make yout life miserable.

