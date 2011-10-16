Rob and Andy hangout with me on this Saturday morning tech show. Where we get into a little news and a lot of media discussion. If you are a media creator you will want to listen to this one.
Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Download the Mobile Version Video Show File
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed
One thought on “TMS-2011-10-15 #37 iOS 5 & Media Talk”
Todd
Can you pass on to Andy that the new SDRNews 404s in the UK, please? I so want to be able to download it again.
Thanks
RWN
Comments are closed.