TMS-2011-10-15 #37 iOS 5 & Media Talk

TMS

Rob and Andy hangout with me on this Saturday morning tech show. Where we get into a little news and a lot of media discussion. If you are a media creator you will want to listen to this one.

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.

One thought on “TMS-2011-10-15 #37 iOS 5 & Media Talk

  1. Todd

    Can you pass on to Andy that the new SDRNews 404s in the UK, please? I so want to be able to download it again.

    Thanks

    RWN

