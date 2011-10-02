TMS #35 Tech News of the Week

Andy McCaskey RVNN.tv and Dr. Bill or DrBill.tv talk tech. We had some audio issues on this show so apologize in advance for the low levels. The issue was fixed after the show.

Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune

Download the Mobile Version Video Show File

Follow @geeknews on Twitter

Google+ Circle Me!

My Facebook Profile

Podcast Facebook Page

My YouTube Channel

Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!