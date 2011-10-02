TMS #35 Tech News of the Week

Andy McCaskey RVNN.tv and Dr. Bill or DrBill.tv talk tech. We had some audio issues on this show so apologize in advance for the low levels. The issue was fixed after the show.
Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Download the Mobile Version Video Show File
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed