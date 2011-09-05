TMS #32 Meet the Crew

TMS

In this episode I want to introduce you to a few of the team members who write here at Geek News Central. Typical Saturday morning tech issues but once we get rolling we have a great discussion. I am going to try and have team members on the show at least once a mont,

About geeknews

Todd Cochrane is the Founder of Geek News Central and host of the Geek News Central Podcast. He is a Podcast Hall of Fame Inductee and was one of the very first podcasters in 2004. He wrote the first book on podcasting, and did many of the early Podcast Advertising deals in the podcasting space. He does two other podcasts in addition to Geek News Central. The New Media Show and Podcast Legends.