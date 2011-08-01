Robot Underpants #13 08.01.11

This week: Langley gets caught up on some movies, plays some games, and talks about the gov’t wanting to know all your info, dead gusy who aren’t really dead, HIV cupcake robbers and more..

* House approves bill that would require ISPs to keep track of your info

* Tor Project

* Did alcohol withdrawl kill Amy Winehouse?

* Man robs cupcake store with HIV needle

* Saddest movie of all time

* Hot dogs are as bad as cigarettes

* Hot spot on the moon

* Man in morgue not really dead

* Time travel impossible (according to China)

* Zodiac killer’s code cracked