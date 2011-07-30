TMS #29 Airbnb Fiasco + Tech

Andy McCaskey and Rob Greenlee joins me for Saturday Morning Tech Show where we cover the hottest items in tech.
Subscribe: Audio | HD | Mobile Video | iTunes | Zune
Download the Mobile Version Video Show File
Follow @geeknews on Twitter
Google+ Circle Me!
My Facebook Profile
Podcast Facebook Page
My YouTube Channel
Visit the Ohana Store for GNC Gear!
Podcast (tms): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | Email | RSS
Podcast (tmsa): Play in new window | Download | Embed